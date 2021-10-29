Overview

Dr. Robert Merritt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Merritt works at Barranco Clinic in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Laryngitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.