Dr. Robert Mericle, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (67)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Mericle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Medical Center|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Mericle works at Nashville Neurosurgery Group in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nashville Neurosurgery Group
    330 22ND AVE N, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2449
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Moyamoya Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 23, 2020
    This is an update since Dr. Robert Mericle performed a Microvascular Decompression on my trigeminal nerve in 2017. I am still 100% pain free and medication free since the successful MVD for Classic Trigeminal Neuralgia. I researched most of the neurosurgeons east of the Mississippi River in order to find the most experience with treating trigeminal neuralgia. He was actually 98% more experienced than his peers treating this rare condition according the Healthgrades which is unbiased. I didn't want the best neurosurgeon in the world. I wanted the most experienced neurosurgeon when it came to this rare condition. I am so happy my research brought me to his office. He has performed thousands of Microvascular Decompressions (MVD). My MRI showed clear. He found and repaired 3 compressions He knew by my symptoms they would be there. That's something only experience can do. My incision was only 1 1/2" as well. I can't say about how good my experience has been. I was 70.
    Bob Gardner Hendersonville, Tennessee — Aug 23, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Mericle, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205923323
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • State University of New York At Buffalo|University of New York-Buffalo
    Internship
    • Shands Hospital at the University of Florida|University Of Florida
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Mericle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mericle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mericle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mericle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mericle works at Nashville Neurosurgery Group in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Mericle’s profile.

    Dr. Mericle has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mericle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Mericle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mericle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mericle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mericle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

