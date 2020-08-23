Dr. Robert Mericle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mericle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mericle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Mericle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Medical Center|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Mericle works at
Locations
-
1
Nashville Neurosurgery Group330 22ND AVE N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2449Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This is an update since Dr. Robert Mericle performed a Microvascular Decompression on my trigeminal nerve in 2017. I am still 100% pain free and medication free since the successful MVD for Classic Trigeminal Neuralgia. I researched most of the neurosurgeons east of the Mississippi River in order to find the most experience with treating trigeminal neuralgia. He was actually 98% more experienced than his peers treating this rare condition according the Healthgrades which is unbiased. I didn't want the best neurosurgeon in the world. I wanted the most experienced neurosurgeon when it came to this rare condition. I am so happy my research brought me to his office. He has performed thousands of Microvascular Decompressions (MVD). My MRI showed clear. He found and repaired 3 compressions He knew by my symptoms they would be there. That's something only experience can do. My incision was only 1 1/2" as well. I can't say about how good my experience has been. I was 70.
About Dr. Robert Mericle, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York At Buffalo|University of New York-Buffalo
- Shands Hospital at the University of Florida|University Of Florida
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
