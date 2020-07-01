Dr. Robert Menzies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menzies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Menzies, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Menzies, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Menzies works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert D. Menzies MD Pllc7148 Trail Lake Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76123 Directions (817) 294-0934
-
2
Virtue Anesthesia Pllc209 Saint Louis Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 294-0934
-
3
Southwest Sports and Spine Center131 S Westmeadow Dr Ste 300, Cleburne, TX 76033 Directions (817) 760-7999
-
4
Southwest Vein and Leg Center1106 Alston Ave Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 698-8346
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
- Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Menzies?
Love Dr. Menzies, office staff and phone service are truly the worst I have ever encountered. Have reported this to doc before and it still continues to be awful!! Paula
About Dr. Robert Menzies, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1225235179
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menzies has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menzies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menzies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menzies works at
Dr. Menzies has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menzies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Menzies. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menzies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menzies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menzies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.