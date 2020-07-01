Overview

Dr. Robert Menzies, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Menzies works at Southwest Sports and Spine Center in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Cleburne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.