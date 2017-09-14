See All Podiatrists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Robert Mendicino, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Mendicino, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Mendicino, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Mendicino works at OhioHealth Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbus, OH with other offices in Hilliard, OH and Grove City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Marc Klein, DPM
Dr. Marc Klein, DPM
6 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    OhioHealth Arthritis & Osteoporosis Physicians
    303 E Town St, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 788-5000
  2. 2
    Ohio Health Orthopedic Surgeons
    4343 All Seasons Dr Ste 140, Hilliard, OH 43026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 544-1401
  3. 3
    Grantriverside Medical Care Foundation Inc
    5141 W Broad St Ste 150, Columbus, OH 43228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 544-1860
  4. 4
    OhioHealth Orthopedic Surgeons
    2030 Stringtown Rd # 120, Grove City, OH 43123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 544-0140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mendicino?

    Sep 14, 2017
    Dr. Mendicino performed the surgery to treat my Jones fracture and did an excellent job. I was highly satisfied with the medical attention I was provided and very impressed with how prompt and efficient each follow-up visit was post surgery. I would highly recommend him.
    Columbus, OH — Sep 14, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Mendicino, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Mendicino, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mendicino to family and friends

    Dr. Mendicino's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mendicino

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Mendicino, DPM.

    About Dr. Robert Mendicino, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578533667
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loretto Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Mendicino, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendicino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mendicino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mendicino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mendicino has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendicino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendicino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendicino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendicino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendicino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Mendicino, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.