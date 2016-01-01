Dr. Robert Mendelsohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendelsohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mendelsohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Mendelsohn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmel, NY. They completed their fellowship with Lenox Hill Hospital
They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 672 Stoneleigh Ave, Carmel, NY 10512 Directions (845) 279-2000
- Putnam Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1902822109
- Lenox Hill Hospital
