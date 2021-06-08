Overview

Dr. Robert Mellor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Layton, UT. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Davis Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Mellor works at Tanner Clinic - Layton in Layton, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.