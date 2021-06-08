Dr. Robert Mellor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mellor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mellor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Mellor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Layton, UT. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Davis Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Mellor works at
Locations
Tanner Clinic - Layton2121 N 1700 W, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 254-5809MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I kept getting sinus infections that wouldn’t quite resolve and often led to other issues. Finally went to Dr Mellor. He found structural hindrances and offered options ranging from home treatments to actual surgery. Explained the options clearly. I chose the in-office sinuplasty option, which helped a lot during the past 5 years. I returned again recently after problems with vertigo. Again he was thorough and thoughtful in exam, then presented a range of options. Nurse has also been wonderful each visit - thorough and patient, asking questions and offering relevant info about conditions.
About Dr. Robert Mellor, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1023094992
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mellor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mellor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mellor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mellor works at
Dr. Mellor has seen patients for Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mellor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mellor speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellor.
