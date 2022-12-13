See All Ophthalmologists in Albuquerque, NM
Ophthalmology
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert F Melendez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They completed their residency with University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio

Dr. Melendez works at Juliette Eye Institute in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Albuquerque
    6401 Holly Ave Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 355-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 13, 2022
    Dr. Melendez makes me feel cared for and always has time for my questions. He comforted me before, during, and after my surgery. Dr. Melendez and his staff have created a welcoming atmosphere. Every person there is friendly.
    Susan Sawyer — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Robert F Melendez, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1316932742
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert F Melendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melendez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Melendez works at Juliette Eye Institute in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Melendez’s profile.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Melendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melendez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

