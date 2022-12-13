Dr. Robert F Melendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert F Melendez, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert F Melendez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They completed their residency with University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Dr. Melendez works at
Locations
Albuquerque6401 Holly Ave Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87113 Directions (505) 355-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Melendez makes me feel cared for and always has time for my questions. He comforted me before, during, and after my surgery. Dr. Melendez and his staff have created a welcoming atmosphere. Every person there is friendly.
About Dr. Robert F Melendez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1316932742
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melendez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melendez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melendez speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Melendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melendez.
