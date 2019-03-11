Dr. Robert Meleca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meleca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Meleca, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Meleca, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Locations
Grand Rapids ENT1555 44th St Sw, Wyoming, MI 49509 Directions (616) 249-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
West Michigan Ctr for Family Health1425 Michigan St NE Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 459-4514Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meleca is very professional and skilled in his expertise. He performed surgery on my sinuses and ears 7 months ago. I’ve had chronic and acute issues and post surgery I noticed immediate relief of all my symptoms. Just wish I would have had surgery sooner but fear stopped me. I highly recommend Dr Meleca!! His staff are very friendly and helpful as well.
About Dr. Robert Meleca, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
