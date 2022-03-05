Overview

Dr. Robert Meeks Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Meeks Jr works at Womens Wellness Center in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.