Dr. Robert Meeks Jr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Meeks Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Meeks Jr works at Womens Wellness Center in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Womens Wellness Center P.A.
    2950 Village Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 323-3301

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Perimenopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 05, 2022
    He was not my doctor. I was with another doctor in the same practice. She was out and he was covering. I had just given birth. This man met me after my second daughter was home one week with ridiculous hemorrhoids. He fixed that in 2001 and I've been comfortable and cared for ever since. He fixed a recurring issue after my cycle. I developed fibroids. He demonstrated soooo much patience each visit (3) explaining the corrective procedure over a 12 month period before I made the decision to have a partial hysterectomy laproscopically. To say I trust him with my health meant I told my daughters he should be their GYN! We've developed a relationship where I call him any and every time I think or know something is not right bc I TRUST HIM through him to fix it. He's a special guy. So if you are looking for an experienced modern day knowledgable, still learning the best and optimal solutions - Dr. ROBERT MEEKS is one of the best.
    Connie Pratt — Mar 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Meeks Jr, MD
    About Dr. Robert Meeks Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134122385
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Meeks Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meeks Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meeks Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meeks Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meeks Jr works at Womens Wellness Center in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Meeks Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Meeks Jr has seen patients for Perimenopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meeks Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Meeks Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meeks Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meeks Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meeks Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

