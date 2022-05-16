Overview

Dr. Robert Meehan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They completed their residency with Wayne St University Detroit M C



Dr. Meehan works at DMC Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Heart Hospital in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.