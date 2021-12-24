Dr. Robert Mecum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mecum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mecum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Mecum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Dr. Mecum works at
Henry B. Bikhazi M.d. Inc.14350 Whittier Blvd Ste 305, Whittier, CA 90605 Directions (562) 789-5577
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Mecum?
The doctor is a very kind and understanding man. Very thorough in his work and answers all question that I asked.
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1114945680
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Mecum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mecum accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mecum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mecum works at
Dr. Mecum speaks Chinese and Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Mecum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mecum.
