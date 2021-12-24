Overview

Dr. Robert Mecum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Mecum works at Henry B Bikhazi MD Inc in Whittier, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.