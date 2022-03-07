Dr. Robert Meckelnburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meckelnburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Meckelnburg, MD
Dr. Robert Meckelnburg, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 66 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
prabhakar medical llc400 CHRISTIANA MEDICAL CTR, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 368-8700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I visited Dr. Mecklenburg after a referral from Dr. Smith and he treated my condition using RAI method and completely restored my metabolism. He did this over a period of about 1 year and continued on for another 2 years ALL FREE! God bless Dr Robert Mecklenburg
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 66 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1770536716
- American College of Physicians
- Detroit Receiving Hospital
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
Dr. Meckelnburg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meckelnburg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meckelnburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
