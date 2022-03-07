See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Newark, DE
Dr. Robert Meckelnburg, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
66 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Meckelnburg, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 66 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.

Dr. Meckelnburg works at KIDNEY CARE ASSOCIATES in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Subacute Thyroiditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    prabhakar medical llc
    400 CHRISTIANA MEDICAL CTR, Newark, DE 19702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 368-8700
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Union Hospital Of Cecil County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Subacute Thyroiditis
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Subacute Thyroiditis

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 07, 2022
    I visited Dr. Mecklenburg after a referral from Dr. Smith and he treated my condition using RAI method and completely restored my metabolism. He did this over a period of about 1 year and continued on for another 2 years ALL FREE! God bless Dr Robert Mecklenburg
    — Mar 07, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Meckelnburg, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 66 years of experience
    • English, American Sign Language
    • 1770536716
    Education & Certifications

    • American College of Physicians
    • Detroit Receiving Hospital
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    • Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
