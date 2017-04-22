Dr. Robert Meador, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meador is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Meador, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Meador, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ithaca, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca.
Rheumatology Services of CMA1301 Trumansburg Rd Ste R, Ithaca, NY 14850 Directions (607) 257-2920Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca
I love Dr. Meadow. I know he is in NY now. I used to see him in Garland. He is the most amazing doctor. I have a very complex set of autoimmune and systemic issues he always went above and beyond what a reasonable doctor would do to try to find answers to my health problems. He is intelligent, caring, and very responsive to your health needs. I miss him dearly and cannot recommend him enough. He is the best of the best. Dr Meador, your Texas patients miss you!
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1891725396
- University Of Pa Health System
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Dr. Meador has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meador accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meador has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meador on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Meador. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meador.
