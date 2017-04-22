Overview

Dr. Robert Meador, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ithaca, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca.



Dr. Meador works at Cayuga Medical Associates in Ithaca, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.