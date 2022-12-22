Dr. Robert McSwain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McSwain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McSwain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert McSwain, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Falls Church, VA.
Dr. McSwain works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Heart2901 Telestar Ct Ste 100, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 977-5082
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McSwain?
Dr. McSwain is extremely professional, knowledgeable and personable. Everything you want your doctor to be.
About Dr. Robert McSwain, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1508868985
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McSwain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McSwain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McSwain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McSwain works at
Dr. McSwain has seen patients for Syncope, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McSwain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McSwain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McSwain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McSwain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McSwain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.