Dr. Robert McRae, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Pediatric Otolaryngology 830 Eddy Street Providence830 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 274-2300
Meeting Street Rehab Center for Adults1351 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 885-8484
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I think Dr. McRae should have some afternoon hours. That's my thinking.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912015033
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. McRae has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McRae accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McRae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McRae speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McRae. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McRae.
