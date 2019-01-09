Overview

Dr. Robert McQueen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



Dr. McQueen works at Msmg Cardiology - Pavilion Dr. in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Morristown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiomyopathy and Dilated along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.