Dr. Robert McMurray, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert McMurray, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Madison Medical Rheumatology1607 DOCTORS DR, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (769) 300-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding! Knowledgeable,relates to people,experienced,personable,and,reasonable..what more can a patient ask for from a doctor!
About Dr. Robert McMurray, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1720015498
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- University Ark Med Scis
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMurray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMurray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMurray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMurray has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMurray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McMurray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMurray.
