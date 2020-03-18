See All Rheumatologists in Madison, MS
Rheumatology
Overview

Dr. Robert McMurray, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. McMurray works at Madison Medical Rheumatology in Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Madison Medical Rheumatology
    1607 DOCTORS DR, Madison, MS 39110 (769) 300-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 18, 2020
    Outstanding! Knowledgeable,relates to people,experienced,personable,and,reasonable..what more can a patient ask for from a doctor!
    John Acquilano — Mar 18, 2020
    About Dr. Robert McMurray, MD

    Rheumatology
    38 years of experience
    English
    1720015498
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    University Ark Med Scis
    University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert McMurray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMurray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McMurray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McMurray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McMurray works at Madison Medical Rheumatology in Madison, MS. View the full address on Dr. McMurray’s profile.

    Dr. McMurray has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMurray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. McMurray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMurray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMurray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMurray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

