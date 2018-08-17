Dr. Robert McMillan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMillan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McMillan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert McMillan, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. McMillan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
WK Advanced Surgery Center2751 Albert L Bicknell Dr Ste 2B, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McMillan?
We love Dr. McMillan and his staff!! My husband had liver and kidney transplant in March 2017. He is doing great! Dr. McMillan really cares for his patients. Couldn’t ask for a better and caring doctor!!!!
About Dr. Robert McMillan, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1972526598
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center Dallas|LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Lsu Shreveport Med Center
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMillan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMillan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMillan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMillan works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McMillan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMillan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMillan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMillan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.