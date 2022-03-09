Dr. Robert McMichael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMichael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McMichael, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert McMichael, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. McMichael works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Neurology Associates2800 E Broad St Ste 504, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (682) 242-8930
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McMichael?
He has treated me off and on for 20 years. Knows his stuff!
About Dr. Robert McMichael, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1205985934
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMichael has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMichael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMichael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMichael works at
Dr. McMichael has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, Sleep Apnea and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMichael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. McMichael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMichael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMichael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMichael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.