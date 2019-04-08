Dr. Robert McMahon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMahon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McMahon, MD
Dr. Robert McMahon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.
Robert T Mcmahon4406 N Laurent St, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 578-0107
- Citizens Medical Center
- Detar Hospital Navarro
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have excellent results. Dr. Mc Mahon performed my mother's cataract surgery 20 yrs ago - excellent results. I saw knowledge, performance in majority of the staff, esp that young scrub tech/nurse. Ty all. I was quite nervous, only because I'm a weenie.
- 47 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. McMahon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMahon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMahon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMahon has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMahon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McMahon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahon.
