Gastroenterology
Dr. Robert McMahon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. McMahon works at Synergy Homecare of St. Louis County in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. David Bruining, MD
Dr. Julie Heimbach, MD
Dr. Navtej Buttar, MD
Locations

    Synergy Homecare of St. Louis County
    1610 Des Peres Rd Ste 150, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Board Certified Gastroenterology Specialist
    5139 Mattis Rd Ste 101, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 492-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Jefferson
  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 17, 2018
    Dr. McMahon is distinguished by his genuine compassion and attentiveness to this patient. I found him considerate, reassuring, meticulous with the utmost of professionalism. I would highly recommend his skilled and conscientious approach to colonoscopy.
    Gastroenterology
    33 years of experience
    English
    1043309792
    Education & Certifications

    University Ark For Med Scis
    Washington University Jewish Hospital
    Washington U
    Washington University St Louis
    UCSD
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert McMahon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMahon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McMahon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McMahon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McMahon works at Synergy Homecare of St. Louis County in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. McMahon’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. McMahon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMahon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMahon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

