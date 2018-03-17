Overview

Dr. Robert McMahon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. McMahon works at Synergy Homecare of St. Louis County in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.