Dr. Robert McLaren, MD

Urology
3.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Robert McLaren, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.

Dr. McLaren works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Bladder Cancer
Bladder Cancer

Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Repair Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Electronic Shock Wave Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 09, 2021
    Dr McLaren is caring, knowledgeable and experienced. He was very through in his explanations and helpful in navigating the next steps toward treatment.
    Urology
    38 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1336133115
    Mayo Clinic/Hospital
    Mayo Medical School
    University of Michigan Medical School
    University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Mayo Clinic - Rochester
    Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus

