Dr. Robert McLaren, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.



Dr. McLaren works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.