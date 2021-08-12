Dr. Robert McKoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McKoy, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert McKoy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Parkridge Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2339 McCallie Ave Ste 403, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 602-5536
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always helpful and accessible
About Dr. Robert McKoy, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1790779189
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKoy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKoy has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. McKoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKoy.
