Dr. Robert McKowen, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX.



Dr. McKowen works at West Houston Cardiovascular Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.