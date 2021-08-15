Dr. Robert McKowen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McKowen, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert McKowen, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. McKowen works at
Locations
West Houston Cardiovascular Associates12121 Richmond Ave Ste 325, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 805-3736
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MHealth Insured
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- SelectCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Was sent to this man by pure random fate, following my heart attack. Best outcome ever. He is a work demon and definitely knows his game. Can’t express enough how lucky it is he does what he does.
About Dr. Robert McKowen, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1861534828
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center|NYU-Bellevue Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKowen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKowen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKowen works at
Dr. McKowen has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKowen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McKowen speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. McKowen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKowen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.