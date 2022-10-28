Overview

Dr. Robert McKnight Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Daphne, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.



Dr. McKnight Jr works at Diagnostic And Medical Clinic in Daphne, AL with other offices in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.