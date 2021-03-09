See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Westminster, MD
Dr. Robert McKinstry, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (43)
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert McKinstry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.

Dr. McKinstry works at Dr. Ed Johnnie in Westminster, MD with other offices in Gambrills, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    MedStar GSH/UMH Ortho at Westminster
    MedStar GSH/UMH Ortho at Westminster
412 Malcolm Dr Ste 200, Westminster, MD 21157
    MedStar HH/UMH Ortho at Waugh Chapel
    MedStar HH/UMH Ortho at Waugh Chapel
2410 Evergreen Rd Ste 100, Gambrills, MD 21054

  Medstar Union Memorial Hospital

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fat Embolism Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 09, 2021
    I had left hip replacement surgery. Today, after only 3 months, I'm pain free. Walking without a limp and starting to exercise again. My experience was totally awesome.
    Rodney — Mar 09, 2021
    Anderson Ortho Clinic
    MedStar Union Memorial Hospital
    Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. McKinstry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKinstry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKinstry has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Complications of Joint Prosthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinstry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinstry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinstry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinstry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinstry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

