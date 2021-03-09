Dr. McKinstry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert McKinstry, MD
Dr. Robert McKinstry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
MedStar GSH/UMH Ortho at Westminster412 Malcolm Dr Ste 200, Westminster, MD 21157
MedStar HH/UMH Ortho at Waugh Chapel2410 Evergreen Rd Ste 100, Gambrills, MD 21054
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had left hip replacement surgery. Today, after only 3 months, I’m pain free. Walking without a limp and starting to exercise again. My experience was totally awesome.
About Dr. Robert McKinstry, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1104007079
Education & Certifications
- Anderson Ortho Clinic
- MedStar Union Memorial Hospital
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. McKinstry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. McKinstry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McKinstry works at
Dr. McKinstry has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Complications of Joint Prosthesis.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinstry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinstry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinstry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.