Dr. Robert McKinley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McKinley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert McKinley, MD is a Pulmonologist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McKinley works at
Locations
-
1
Marietta Memorial Hospital400 Matthew St Ste 305, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKinley?
DR. McKinley is a compassionate man who will listen to all your concerns. He is a pleasure to visit and does care about you besides your medical condition. He diagnosed me with acid reflex in addition to pulmonary issues. That was a game changer in my life. I am eternally grateful to him. I saw him when he was in Freehold NJ. I was so sad when he moved away. It is hard to find a doctor like him!
About Dr. Robert McKinley, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1053425637
Education & Certifications
- RWJ U Hosp
- RWJ U Hosp
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKinley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKinley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKinley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKinley works at
Dr. McKinley has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.