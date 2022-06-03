Overview

Dr. Robert McKinley, MD is a Pulmonologist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McKinley works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.