Overview

Dr. Robert McKee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital.



Dr. McKee works at R Craig McKee MD in Maryville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.