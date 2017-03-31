Overview

Dr. Robert McGuire Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. McGuire Jr works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.