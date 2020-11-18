See All General Surgeons in Naples, FL
General Surgery
Dr. Robert McGann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School.

Dr. McGann works at NAPLES URGENT CARE in Naples, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bonita Urgent Care Estero Urgent Care Florida Urgent Care
    1713 SW Health Pkwy Ste 1, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 495-5666

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.0
    Nov 18, 2020
    My initial visit was over the holidays when my regular doctor was unavailable. McGann is a no nonsense physician who asks questions, listens, and responds with data. After a thoughtful diagnosis - he engaged in conversation to get to know me. How refreshing. I have been back 2 times since and have gotten thorough, leading edge medical treatment and information. He has a pretty dry sense of humor. He is conservative politically. And comes from a family who has dedicated themselves to medicine and helping people be healthy. My husband also now sees him. Very happy with experience and outcomes.
    Janet V. — Nov 18, 2020
    About Dr. Robert McGann, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1700800075
    • Northwestern Center / Medical School
    • General Surgery
    Dr. McGann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. McGann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

