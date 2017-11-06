Overview

Dr. Robert McGann, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Upmc Jameson.



Dr. McGann works at Lawrence County Orthopedics in New Castle, PA with other offices in Ellwood City, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.