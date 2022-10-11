Overview

Dr. Robert McDonald, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Simpsonville, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pelham Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. McDonald works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Family Medicine - Five Forks in Simpsonville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.