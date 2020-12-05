Dr. Robert McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McDonald, MD
Dr. Robert McDonald, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center.
Central Missouri ENT & Sinus PC3527 W Truman Blvd Ste 200, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 635-7901
- Capital Region Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr McDonald is great at the bedside. He explains things throughly. Everyone in the office is friendly.
About Dr. Robert McDonald, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1033184007
- U Mo
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonald accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
