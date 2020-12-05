Overview

Dr. Robert McDonald, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. McDonald works at Central Missouri ENT & Sinus PC in Jefferson City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.