See All Psychiatrists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Robert McCurdy, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert McCurdy, MD

Psychiatry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert McCurdy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. McCurdy works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry
    67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. McCurdy?

Photo: Dr. Robert McCurdy, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert McCurdy, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McCurdy to family and friends

Dr. McCurdy's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. McCurdy

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert McCurdy, MD.

About Dr. Robert McCurdy, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1063532091
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Med University Sc Med Center|University Of Nc Hosps
Residency
Medical Education
  • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert McCurdy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCurdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McCurdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McCurdy works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. McCurdy’s profile.

Dr. McCurdy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCurdy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCurdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCurdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.