Dr. Robert McCurdy, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert McCurdy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. McCurdy works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
About Dr. Robert McCurdy, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- Male
- 1063532091
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc Med Center|University Of Nc Hosps
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McCurdy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McCurdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCurdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCurdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.