Dr. Robert McCoy, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert McCoy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They completed their residency with Cabrini Med Center

Dr. McCoy works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    General Surgery
    1950 Sunny Crest Dr Ste 2600, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 446-5260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Lipomas
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Secondary Malignancies
Thyroid Nodule
Abdominal Cancer
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Hernia
Abscess
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Bile Duct Cancer
Breast Diseases
Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Cholelithiasis
Crohn's Disease
Esophageal Diverticulum
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Male Breast Cancer
Meckel's Diverticulum
Megacolon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Pelvic Abscess
Port Placements or Replacements
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Thyroid Cancer
Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 10, 2022
    No one really wants to have a surgery, but a hernia repair surgery was in order for me. I did my research and chose a highly recommended surgeon, Dr Robert McCoy. I can say with 100% conviction that Dr McCoy was the right choice. He is beyond skilled ( having performed MANY of these surgeries), knowledgeable, and informative. He not only takes his time to answer questions/concerns, but also has a WONDERFUL bedside manner. As a side note, his entire staff is kind and efficient plus the nurses that assist him give him rave reviews ( a fact that speaks volumes as to his expertise). In conclusion, my surgery went great, I am on my way to complete recovery and I will add my name to his list of many grateful and appreciative clients.
    Cheryl Perkins — Sep 10, 2022
    About Dr. Robert McCoy, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518961911
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cabrini Med Center
    Undergraduate School
    • University of San Diego
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert McCoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCoy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCoy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCoy works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Fullerton, CA. View the full address on Dr. McCoy’s profile.

    Dr. McCoy has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

