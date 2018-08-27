Dr. Robert McConnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McConnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McConnell, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert McConnell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 161 Fort Washington Ave Ste 210, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-5579
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McConnell?
Practicing medicine the old fashioned way, the patient comes first A real gem
About Dr. Robert McConnell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1477610426
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Wash-Barnes Hosp
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McConnell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McConnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McConnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McConnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McConnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McConnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.