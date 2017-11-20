Overview

Dr. Robert McClure, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center and Wayne Medical Center.



Dr. McClure works at Mid South Gastro Assocs PC in Columbia, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.