Dr. Robert McClary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McClary, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert McClary, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from The University of Toledo Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. McClary works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates of Ocala1901 SE 18th Ave Ste 400, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 632-5935Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McClary?
Excellent doctor. Spent lots of time with me. I was very happy with the care I received from Dr McClary
About Dr. Robert McClary, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1861420325
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- The University of Toledo Medical College of Ohio
- The University of Toledo Medical College of Ohio
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClary works at
Dr. McClary has seen patients for Dysphagia, Anoscopy and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McClary. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.