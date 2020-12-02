Dr. McCarthy III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert McCarthy III, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert McCarthy III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. McCarthy III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Interactive Software in Medicine Inc.10700 Charter Dr Ste 200, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 715-0108
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCarthy III?
Very Professional. I have seen Dr McCarthy for decades. He always took the time to explain and listen to me and give thorough advice and support
About Dr. Robert McCarthy III, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1760477327
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCarthy III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarthy III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarthy III works at
Dr. McCarthy III has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarthy III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarthy III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarthy III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.