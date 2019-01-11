See All Radiation Oncologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Robert McCammon, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert McCammon, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Atrium Health Pineville and Piedmont Medical Center.

Dr. McCammon works at Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte
    125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2182

Experience & Treatment Frequency

PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Robert McCammon, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1245359728
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Atrium Health Pineville
    • Piedmont Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert McCammon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCammon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCammon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCammon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCammon works at Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. McCammon’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. McCammon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCammon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCammon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCammon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

