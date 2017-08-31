Dr. McCallister has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert McCallister, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert McCallister, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. McCallister works at
Locations
-
1
Robert E Mccallister MD6920 Parkdale Pl Ste 210, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Directions (317) 299-3444
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCallister?
I see Dr. McCallister once a year for my annual checkup. On my last office visit, Dr. McCallister was concerned about symptoms that were evident on my skin and lips of a rare disease that affects the gastrointestinal region. He gave me information to share with my doctor when I had an upcoming colonoscopy. Because of Dr. McCallister's knowledge of this rare disease, I was able to share this information with family members to ensure they are tested for this disease as well
About Dr. Robert McCallister, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1174526917
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati Med Center
- IU Health Methodist
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana Univeristy
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCallister accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCallister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCallister works at
Dr. McCallister has seen patients for Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Cold Sore, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCallister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McCallister. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCallister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCallister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCallister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.