Dr. Robert McCabe, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McCabe, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert McCabe, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. McCabe works at
Locations
-
1
Robert O. Mccabe D.p.m.124 Saratoga Rd, Schenectady, NY 12302 Directions (518) 399-7782
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCabe?
Everyone in the office was incredibly friendly and made me feel comfortable. I needed a procedure done and they did it right then and there. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Robert McCabe, DPM
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1972596104
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCabe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCabe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCabe works at
Dr. McCabe has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCabe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McCabe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCabe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.