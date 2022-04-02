Dr. Robert McBride Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBride Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McBride Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert McBride Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9848 N Tryon St Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 323-2100
-
2
Orthocarolina2001 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2225
-
3
OrthoCarolina - Concord354 Copperfield Blvd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 786-5122
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health University City
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McBride has treated my knee and both shoulders. I recently went in for a sciatica issue and he quickly assessed the issue and began treatment. What I absolutely love about Dr. McBride is he lays out the whole process with the probability of each stage of treatment. I am a huge fan of him and his practice. Genuinely, without him my quality of life would be seriously impaired. He treatment plan has me getting back to life without pain.
About Dr. Robert McBride Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1407839491
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McBride Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McBride Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McBride Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. McBride Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBride Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBride Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBride Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.