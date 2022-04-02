See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Robert McBride Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (46)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert McBride Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    9848 N Tryon St Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 323-2100
  2. 2
    Orthocarolina
    2001 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 323-2225
  3. 3
    OrthoCarolina - Concord
    354 Copperfield Blvd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 786-5122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health University City
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Robert McBride Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407839491
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert McBride Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBride Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McBride Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McBride Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. McBride Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBride Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBride Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBride Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

