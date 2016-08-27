Dr. Robert McBride, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBride is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McBride, DPM
Dr. Robert McBride, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. McBride works at
Tacoma4050 S 19th St Ste 202, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 584-9530
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. McBride is the warmest, kindest most knowledgeable foot doctor. He is willing to do anything to solve your foot issue. He gave me so much relief and treatment in my initial visit. I would recommend him to anyone. Probably the best experience I have ever had with a doctor. He really cares.
About Dr. Robert McBride, DPM
- Podiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1013924836
- Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. McBride has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McBride accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McBride has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McBride has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McBride on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McBride. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBride.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBride, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBride appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.