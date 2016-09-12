Overview

Dr. Robert McAuley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. McAuley works at Oxford Surgical/Bariatric Clinc in Oxford, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Hidradenitis and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.