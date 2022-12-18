Overview

Dr. Robert McAllister, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Rocky Hill, CT. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut Health Center and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. McAllister works at Saint Francis Hospital in Rocky Hill, CT with other offices in Avon, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.