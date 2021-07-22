Overview

Dr. Robert McAlindon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier, East Alabama Medical Center and Russell Medical Center.



Dr. McAlindon works at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Knee Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.