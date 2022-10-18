Overview

Dr. Robert McAfee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hammond, LA. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center.



Dr. McAfee works at North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center in Hammond, LA with other offices in Livingston, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.