Overview

Dr. Robert Mazzeo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Mazzeo works at IHA Colon and Rectal Surgery in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.