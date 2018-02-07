Overview

Dr. Robert Mazurek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Paula, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Mazurek works at Cmh Center for Family Health - Santa Paula in Santa Paula, CA with other offices in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.